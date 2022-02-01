Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC vs URA FC

Kavumba Recreational Grounds

Tuesday, 01-02-2022 @3pm

Bright Stars will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence when they host URA FC at Kavumba Recreational Grounds on Tuesday.

The Stars who have endured a trying start to the season, come into the game on the back of two impressive results.

They beat SC Villa 1-0 at Kavumba and held defending champions Express FC to a 1-1 draw away from home. The recent run has seen them climb to within two points of safety.

The Stars come into the contest with a new head coach after Paul Kiwanuka took over from Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Kiwanuka who is currently in his third stint at Bright Stars, is their third head coach of the season which started with Baker Mbowa in charge.

Against URA, Kiwanuka and his charges take on one of the ‘big boys’ of the Uganda Premier League.

Despite a slow start to this campaign, the Tax Collectors have been impressive in the past seasons, finishing second last (season).

The main issue for Sam Timbe’s side has been their inability to transform draws into victories.

In their opening 13 games, they have drawn seven matches. Impressively, URA have lost only once, a joint lowest in the division alongside leaders KCCA FC.

Currently sitting in 7th, nine points off the top of the log, Timbe’s and co know that they need to start winning games to close the gap.

Brights Stars will be without the injured duo of Warren Bbule and Emmanuel Loki. Despite returning to training, Andy Kyambadde is also not expected to feature because he lacks the required fitness.

URA have a couple of first-team players out due to injuries. Benjamin Nyakojo, Steven Mpoza and Moses Sseruyidde are all injured. Alex Akankwasa is currently on rehab after undergoing surgery. Jackson Nunda has recovered from a career threatening injury but is not expected to feature. Ivan Sserubiri is still suspended.

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2013. In the past 17 meetings, URA have won six, Bright Stars three with the other nine all ending in draws. Bright Stars are winless in their last three home games against URA, drawing twice and losing the other. The last time the Stars beat URA at home was in the 1-0 triumph in October 2017. However, URA have won only one of their last seven matches away to Bright Stars (D5 L1). Last season, the two sides drew 0-0 in both of their meetings.

