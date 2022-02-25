Uganda Cup – Round of 32

KCCA FC 0-1 Solitilo Bright Stars

MTN Omondi Stadium

Friday, 25-02-2022

Soltilo Bright Stars upset the odds as they beat KCCA FC 1-0 in the Uganda Cup round of 32.

Midfielder Marvin Youngman’s first half strike did the trick for Paul Kiwanuka’s side who currently sit in the relegation zone in the Uganda Premier League.

The 2019 finalists looked unfazed by the occasion from the start of the game and were very much up for a shock.

Youngman handed them the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, striking from just outside the area following Ibrahim Kasinde’s excellent cut-back.

Bright Stars could’ve doubled their lead moments later bt were twice denied by KCCA goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

KCCA had a chance to level matters near the end of first half only for Brian Majwega to see his effort tipped over by Derrick Were.

Late in the game, Hassan Jurua and Julius Poloto saw headed efforts rattle the cross bar and that is as close as the hosts came close to levelling matters.

Despite several in-roads on the visitors’ goal, Morley Byekwaso’s side could not find an equalizer and they succumbed to defeat.

Victory takes Bright Stars into the last 16 of the competition while KCCA bow out.

In the other games played on Friday, Police FC defeated Gaddafi 1-0, BUL eased past Busoga United 3-0 while Maroons were 3-0 winners away to Ateker FC.

Related