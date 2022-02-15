Former Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has been appointed the new chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Tashobya replaces Donald Rukare who tenure ended at the start of the year.

The communication was announced by the State Minister for Education and Sports, Hon. Hamson Obua through a press statement released on Tuesday, February 15.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me by Section 3 (ii) of the National Council of Sports Act (1964), I am pleased to appoint the chairman and Members of the National Council of Sports for the term of 2 years with immediate effect,” Obua noted in the statement.

“These are exemplary individuals who I trust will mirror the vision of National Council of Sports; To provide an enabling environment for the investment in and promotion of sports in Uganda.”

Tashobya who is also a former Vice president at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) will serve until January 2024.

Former Olympic Gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich is one of the new faces that will sit on the NCS Board.

Long-serving ex-Uganda Netball Federation boss Susan Anek has also been named as one of the board members.

The others include Cecilia Anyakoit, Zubair Galiwango, Andrew Owiny Otengo, Juliet Oyulu, George William Galiwango, Gloria Evelyn Piloya, Agatha Arembe Namirembe and Derrick Namisi.

Tashobya and the group are expected to over-see the operations of the 54 sports associations and federations in Uganda for the next two years.

The new NCS Board (2022-2024)

Chairman

-Ambrose Tashoya

Members

-Stephen Kiprotich

-Cecilia Anyakoit

-Zubair Galiwango

-Andrew Owiny Otengo

-Juliet Oyulu

-George William Galiwango

-Gloria Evelyn Piloya

-Agatha Arembe Namirembe

-Susan Anek Nowell Ongom

-Derrick Namisi

