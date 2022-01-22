Uganda Cup Round of 64

Total FC 0-4 URA FC

Geya Primary School, Yumbe

Saturday, 22-01-2022

Ibrahim Dada helped himself to a brace as URA FC eased past Total FC 4-0 on Saturday.

The striker who is third in the Tax Collectors’ pecking order, had a field day at the Geya Primary School to ensure his side marches into the last 32 of the Uganda Cup.

His first came at the strokeof haltime to double URA’s lead moments after Viane Ssekajugo had opened the scoring.

Dada then added the icing on the cake after Shafik Kagimu had put the contest beyond doubt, mid-way through the second half.

The visitors started brightly and created several openings with Saidi Kyeyune firing wide in what was their best chance of the early exchanges.

They were then handed a scare as a firece drive rattled Alionzi Nafian’s Cross bar but that is as close as Total came to scoring.

Three minutes to the break, Ssekajugo broke lose to put URA 1-0 up. Dada then lashed onto Kagimu’s expertly threaded pass to ensure Sam Timbe’s charges head into the break leading by two.

Seven minutes into the second half, Dada returned the favour as he set up his captain to literally put the visitors out of reach.

As Total threw the kictech since at URA in search of a consolation, they were always vulnerable at the back and the combination of Kagimu and Dada pounced in devastating style as the former set up the latter for the fourth.

URA now joins the likes of BUL, Police, Busoga United and Wakiso Giants as some of the top-flight sides to negotiate their round of 64 hurdle.

For Total, they will have to wait until next year to try and make better strides in Uganda’s oldest football competition.

