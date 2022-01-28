Uganda Cup

PCCP FC vs Express FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 28-01-2022 @4pm

Express FC will start their bid for an 11th Uganda Cup crown when they take on PCCP FC at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday.

The Red Eagles are joint record holders of the competition, level with KCCA FC on 10, but have not won the competition since 2007.

They reached the semi finals last season before losing to BUL FC at Njeru and they will be hoping to take two further steps and win it this time round.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side endured a slow start to the current campaign, losing their opening two games of the season.

However, they recovered in style, winning seven and drawing the other six since then and went into the Uganda Premier League first round-break in third spot, four point behind leaders KCCA FC.

They have not been action since the start of the month and Bbosa says that they time has allowed them to correct mistakes.

“We’ve prepared well ahead of tomorrow’s (Friday) game in the cup. Bbosa said ahead of Friday’s game.

“Our target is to simply advance to the round of 32 and I must say this break has allowed us to correct our mistakes and also allow most of our injured players to return to full fitness.

“We shall approach the game with all the respect PCCP FC deserves but we shall win.”

One of Express’ returning players is vice captain Abel Etrude.

Etrude has been in and out of the team this season and the break has helped him fend off his injury issues.

Against PCCP, the former SC Villa and Onduparaka midfielder says they will target progression to the next round.

“We’ve been on a break for a while which has helped us a lot, the boys have done a lot of homework and prepared well. Etrude said.

“The boys have the right attitude to ensure we do well in the second round but before that we have a Uganda cup game on Friday and we want to ensure we advance to the next stage.

“We respect our opponents but we shall do everything possible to advance.”

Express will have to do without the duo of captain Enock Walusimbi and winger Martin Kizza who are away with the national team. Winger Godfrey Lwesibawa also out with an injury. However, left-back Arthur Kiggundu has also returned to full training and will be a game-time decision on Friday.

This will be the first ever meeting between Express and PCCP who feature in the Makindye Division fourth division.

The other game on Friday will see Nsambya SC take on Kyetuke FC at the same venue at 1pm.

