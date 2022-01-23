Uganda Cup Round of 64

Busia United vs KCCA FC

Madibira Playground

Sunday, 23-01-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will start their bid to win a first Uganda Cup crown since 2018 when they take on Busia United at the Madibira playground on Sunday.

The Kasasiros who are joint-record winners of the competition, have struggled in the competition in the last couple of years and will he hoping they finally put their struggles to an end this time round.

Morley Byekwaso’s sides have been in good form since the start of the 2021/22 season and currently sit top of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) standings.

In their first UPL 14 games, they have lost just once and should be confident of taking care of the regional side on Sunday.

Without a host of players due to injury, KCCA will also he without four other first teamers who are away with the Uganda Cranes for the tour of Europe and Asia. Captain Benjamin Ochan, Rogers Mato, Ashraf Mugume and Innocent Wafula are all currently in Asia as the Cranes gear up for their final friendly game against Bahrain, next week.

Ahead of the game, Byekwaso anticipates a hard encounter but he is optimistic his side will progress to the next round.

“We are anticipating a hard game in Busia judging on results of how Super League clubs performed against regional team. Most of them have won with a 1-0 and we have been told that Busia are a very aggressive and resilient team that plays for results and since they will be playing a big team, they will come to prove something. Byekwaso said in his pre-match interview.

“For us, we have never underestimated any team because we know football is funny and tricky, anything can happen if you are not well prepared.

“We need to be well prepared and ready to fight and play well to see that we are coming out victorious. So we are going to be very observant, keep much of the ball and I think there we shall win but its going to be a very hard game.”

Last season, KCCA were eliminated by Express FC at the quarter final stage.

For Busia, they are hoping to make deep strides in the competition and forge a name for themselves.

They have already defeated Busia Young FC on penalties before edging Mbale Garage FC 2-1 to reach this stage.

The other games to played on Sunday will see Onduparaka FC away to Paidha United while Six O’Clock hosts Mbarara City FC.

Related