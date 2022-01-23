Uganda Cup – Round of 64

Busia United 1-2 KCCA FC

Madibira playground

Sunday, 23-01-2022

KCCA FC held on to overcome Busia United 2-1 on Sunday, January 23.

The Kasasiro Boys raced into a two-goal lead at halftime through Gift Ali and Charles Lwanga before Dauda halved the deficit in the second (half).

After a slow start, KCCA swung into life on 37 minutes as Ali fired in from outside the area.

They doubled their lead at the stroke of halftime when Lwanga pounced onto a rebound after Brian Majwega’s initial effort had been saved .

In the other games played on Sunday, Onduparaka FC beat Paidha Black Angels 3-0 while Mbarara City edged Six O’Clock 2-1.

The Uganda Cup round of 64 continues on Monday, 24th January 2021 with four matches.

Ateker plays host to Lugazi Municipal at the Soroti Stadium, Free Stars take on Soltilo Bright Stars at the Bishops Primary School ground in Mukono, Jinja North United takes on Maroons at the St John Wakitaka grounds in Jinja while Soroti will host UPDF in Soroti.

