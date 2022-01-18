Uganda Cranes Tour of Europe and Asia

Uganda 3-2 Moldova

Deluxe Belek Football Centre, Antalya

Tuesday, 18-01-2022

Striker Patrick Kaddu converted two penalties as the Uganda Cranes came from two goals down to defeat Moldova in their third friendly in the Tour of Europe and Asia.

The first came on 34 minutes after Yunus Sentamu was brought down in the area following a well worked free-kick.

After Milton Karisa draw Uganda level on 64 minutes, Kaddu converted another penalty 10 minutes later, to ensure Uganda registers their first victory of the tour.

The Cranes who had drawn 1-1 and 2-2 with Iceland and FC Botosani respectively-last week, found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening 13 minutes. Dmitri Mandriceno and Mihail Platica netted once each in a space of three minutes to hand Moldova a surprise lead.

The Cranes who were struggling to match the intensity and quick movement of the Moldovans never looked like getting back into the contest until Ssentamu was clumsily brought down in the area.

From there onwards, Uganda stepped it up and it came as no surprise that they won the contest in the end.

After Tuesday’s game, the Cranes will now travel to Asia where they will face Iraq and Bahrain in their final two Tour friendlies.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side will take on Iraq in Baghdad City on Friday, January 21 before taking on Bahrain in Bahrain City on the 27th.

The Uganda Starting Team on Tuesday

Isma Watenga (GK), Gavin Kizito, Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, Halid Lwaliwa, Ashraf Mugume, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Travis Mutyaba, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Patrick Kaddu

