FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda 1-2 Ghana

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Saturday, 22-01-2022

Uganda failed to capitalise on home advantage in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers as they lost 1-2 to Ghana on Saturday.

Ayub Khalifan’s side struggled to get into the game early and conceded as early as the 24th minute with Abdulai Salamatu slotting the hosts ahead.

Uganda were lucky to head into the break trailing by just one as Ghana looked score whenever they went forward.

Two minutes after the break Grace Animah doubled Ghana’s lead as the West Africans continued to assert their authority.

Having seen enough, Khalifan called for changes introducing as he Lillian Mutuuzo, Shamirah Nalugya and Zaina Nandede for Catherine Nagadya, Margaret Kunihira and Hadijah Nandago respectively.

With six minutes to play, Uganda was handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Nalugya. Captain Fauzia Najjemba obliged as converted the resultant kick but it was too late to mount a come-back as Ghana held on to what could prove to be a vital victory on the road.

Uganda will now need to score at least twice in Accra to stand any chance of reaching the fourth and final round of qualifying.

The winner between Uganda and Ghana,on aggregate, will face either Ethiopia or Tanzania.

