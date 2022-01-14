Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Mbarara City FC have confirmed Sadiq Sempigi as their new head coach.

Sempigi replaces Hussein Mbalangu who resigned from the role earlier this week.

It is yet to be know the details of his latest return to the Ankole Lions as the team plans to unveil him soon.

“Sempigi Sadiq is our new head coach.” Mbarara City FC announced on their official Twitter handle on Friday, January 14.

Sempigi returns following a brief stint as assistant head coach at Arua Hill SC. He had left Mbarara at the start of the season to be Livingston Mbabazi’s number two at Kongolo.

This will be his third stint at the Ankole Lions having previously assisted both Brian Ssenyondo and Mbabazi at the Ankole Lions.

With Mbarara City sitting close to the relegation zone, Sempigi will be tasked with steading the ship at Kakyeka and ensuring they fend off the drop.

He has previously been in charge of Kooki Ssaza Football Club as well as Buganda Province in the FUFA Drum tournament.

Sempigi will confirm his back room staff during his imminent unveiling.

