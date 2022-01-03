URA FC midfielder Ivan Sserubiri has been handed a one-month suspension and UGX 500,000 fine for breaching Articles 31(2) and 31(3) of the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations.

The URA FC midfielder is understood to have violently threatened to attack assistant referee Lydia Nantabo Wanyama during his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Wakiso Giants FC, last week.

In a video shared on FUFA’s official Twitter handle, Sserubiri is seen charging at the assistant referee who had signalled for offside before URA put the ball in the back of the net in what was a potential winning goal, late in the game.

FUFA confirmed Sserubiri’s suspension and fine on Monday, January 03.

“FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has handed URA FC player Sserubiri Ivan a one month suspension and fined him UGX 500,000 for breaching the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations Articles 31(2) and 31(3) during his club’s match with Wakiso Giants FC on 28th December 2021.” The Football Association announced.

“Sserubiri threatened to violently attack assistant referee Nantabo Lydia Wanyama. The player’s conduct put the game of football into disrepute. The suspension expires on 3rd February 2022.”

The suspension means that Sserubiri will miss four League games including the trip away to Gaddafi FC on Tuesday and KCCA FC’s visit on Saturday, January 8. He will also miss URA’s two postponed first-round fixtures against Busoga United and Bright Stars FC, both away from home.

He will return in time for URA’s opening second round game on February 5th at home to Busoga United.

Related