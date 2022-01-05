Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Mbarara City FC

Omondi Stadium

Wednesday, 05-01-2022 @3pm

KCCA have a glorious opportunity to retain top spot when they host Mbarara City on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys relinquished top spot last week following the abandonment of their match away to Onduparaka coupled with Vipers’ victory at home to UPDF.

However, the Venoms have since lost to Arua Hill SC in their match-day 14 fixture giving Morley Byekwaso’s side a chance to move two points clear at the top.

Despite the opportunity, their is worry for the KCCA faithful as the team has struggled of late.

Following a near to flawless start to the season where in which they won eight of their opening 10 games, Byekwaso side have triumphed just once in their last four.

Off two successive draws, they will be desperate to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

For Mbarara, they have not been performing any better, taking just four points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

The Ankole Lions are also on a run of three games without victory (D1 L2). The main issue for them is lack of goals as they have not scored in all those three games.

Off back-to-back losses, Mbarara have all the right to be worried heading into the game.

The Ankole Lions have also not won a game away from home, picking only a single point from a possible 18.

KCCA are expected to continue to be without Yasser Mugerwa, Julius Poloto and Geoffrey Wasswa. Peter Magambo, Brian Kayanja and Emmanuel Wasswa are long-term absentees.

Mbarara City will miss the services of defender Karim Ramathan who is suspended. His partner and captain Hillary Mukundane returns to the team following a suspension.

This will be the 9th meeting between the two sides since November 2017. In the previous eight meetings, KCCA have won two, Mbarara City one with the other five ending in draws.

