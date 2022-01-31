Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu has returned to KCCA FC for his second stint, the Lugogo-based club has confirmed.

The forward who previously featured for KCCA FC in the period 2017 – 2019 has signed for 6 months till the end of the 2021/22 season.

Kaddu had moved to RS Berkane (Morocco) in 2019/20 season. He was later loaned out to Ismaily FC (Egypt) in 2020.

Kaddu was then signed at Youssoufia Berrechid (Morocco) in late 2020 where he has been featuring before rejoining KCCA FC.

The player joins KCCA FC as a free agent and will have to compete with forwards like Davis Kasirye, Erisa Ssekisambu, Sadat Anaku, Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa.

The former Kiira Young FC and Maroons FC forward comes in at a time when KCCA FC has lost two forwards in Sam Ssenyonjo who was sent on half season loan to Wakiso Giants FC and Brian Kayanja who underwent knee surgery and is out for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The 5.10ft forward has also previously won a number of accolades with KCCA FC and these include, two Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, two super cups and also played in the CAF Champions League group stages in 2018 with KCCA FC.

In 2018, Kaddu won the top scorer award in the Uganda Cup with 7 goals.

During his 2-year stint at KCCA, Kaddu scored 32 goals in 64 games. He is also a player for the Senior National Men’s Football Team.

