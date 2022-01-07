Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Bright Stars FC

Mutessa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Friday, January 07 @3pm

Express will be hoping to maintain their current unbeaten run.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges who started the campaign with two losses have recovered of late, winning seven and drawing five, since.

Express are starting to look like the side that blew away opposition last season and defensively, they look as solid as ever.

Just seven goals conceded all campaign, the Red Eagles have the best defence in the division and will hope that is a catalyst that pushes them to a victory that would see them retain hopes of defending the crown they won last season.

Off a commamding 2-0 victory over Tooro United last week, they will be favourites to win again on Friday.

For the Stars, they will be feeling good going into the game away to Express.

Simon Peter Mugerwa’s side who have struggled all season, registered their second victory on Monday as they defeated SC Villa 1-0.

The victory did not tke them out of the relegation zone but took them to within goal difference of safety.

If they can somehow stun the Red Eagles in Wankulukuku, that would probably be the result that kick-starts their push up the log.

Express have been boosted by the return of midfield duo of Mahad Yaya Kakooza and Nicholas Kasozi who missed the last game due to illness. Abel Etrude and Arthur Kiggundu are still sidelined with respective injuries. Murushid Juuko who got ill before the last game will be a game-time decision.

Bright Stars will hae youngster Ivan Irinimbabazi return after serving his suspension for a red card against Vipers SC. However, the Stars will be without Emmanuel Loki and Warren Bbule who are both injured. Andy Kyambadde is also expected to miss out through illness.

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides since the first in November 2013.

In the past 17 meetings, Express have won five, Bright Stars four with the other eight all ending in draws.

Bright Stars have never won away to Express in the League (D5 L4). Their only victory at Wankulukuku came in a Uganda Cup penalty shoot-out victory back in May 2019.

Last season, the two sides split their matches with Express winning the reverse fixture 2-1 at Wankulukuku.

