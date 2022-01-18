Stanbic Uganda Cup – Round of 64

Bundimasoli FC vs BUL FC

Christ King Grounds, Bundibugyo

Tuesday, 18-01-2021 @3pm

BUL FC will make a return to the Uganda Cup for the first time since being humiliated in last season’s final by Vipers SC.

The Eastern Giants who lost the above mentioned game 8-1, face Bundibugyo based side Bundimasoli FC at the Christ King grounds in Nyahuka on Tuesday afternoon.

After a squad overhaul in the off-season, BUL have been impressive to start the current campaign.

They have won seven of the opening 15 games and lost just three. As a consequence, they sit an impressive 4th on the Uganda Premier League table with 26 points, five behind leaders KCCA FC.

Alex Isabirye will hope the good start in the league can be replicated in the Cup as BUL hopes to go one better and win it all, this time round.

Cup competitions are sometimes complicated outings for top tier sides but for Isabirye’s assistant Daniel Kabbale, they want to prove that reaching the final last season was not a mistake.

“We want to prove that it was not a mistake reaching the final last season. Kabbale said ahead of Tuesday’s game.

“We play Bundimasoli United, a team we know little about but it is a time to prove to them we are a super league club.

“We just send a message to the fans that we are in Bundibugyo for a win.”

For Bundimasoli, they sit three division lower than BUL FC and are yet to kick-off their league campaign for this season.

In an attempt to prepare for the game, they have played a series of friendlies and tournaments including the district challenge cup which they won after beating Bundibugyo United 3-1 in the finals.

Coached by Mugume Bwambale, they cruised through the qualification phase of the cup in Kitara region, dispatching Friends of soccer, Rwenzori Lions, Bumate and Foto.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The other Uganda Cup games on Tuesday

-Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Rusekere ground, Kabalore @3pm

•Heros Vs Gaddafi – Akibua Stadium, Lira @3pm

•Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi Stadium, Masindi 3pm

