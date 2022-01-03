KAMPALA —StarTimes has announced that they will be broadcasting all the AFCON tournament games live on their platform of decoder and OTT.

While addressing the media at StarTimes Head Office at Lumumba Avenue, the Brand and Marketing Director, Isma Lule noted that this just like Euro202, this tournament will be fun filled so the subscribers should be on the lookout.

The 33rd edition of CAF Africa Cup Of Nations tournament which will start on 9th January, hosted by the Republic of Cameroon.

This tournament had earlier been scheduled for June 2021 but due to COVID 19 pandemic the event was moved to January 2022 whilst retaining the name 2021.

StarTimes will broadcast all the 52 games live on its different international and local channels in 6 different local dialects. ST World football and ST Sports Premium (English Commentary), Sanyuka TV (Luganda Commentary), Wan Luo TV (Luo Commentary), West Nile TV ( Lugbra Commentary), Bunyoro TV ( Runyoro Rutooro Commentary) and Magic Sport (Kinyarwanda Commentrary) are the dedicated channels that will give Ugandan the best treat of AFCON.

Everyone on StarTimes will enjoy AFCON at the most affordable subscription in Uganda: Irrespective of the bouquet, all StarTimes subscribers will enjoy nation’s cup, to watch all the 52 games, you will be required to subscribe 28,000/- month charge.

Nova bouquet customers simply subscribe only 14,000/- will be guaranteed 31 live games.

The AFCON will also be available on smart phone anytime anywhere via the StarTimes ON APP. For only 16,000/- App subscription, StarTimes customers will enjoy all the games on their smart phones anytime anywhere.

