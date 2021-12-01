Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Gaddafi Arena

Wednesday, 01-12-2021

Vipers bounced back from last weekend’s loss to URA as they defeated Gaddafi FC 3-1 on Wednesday, December 01.

Milton Kalisa grabbed the headlines with a brace off two well-taken goals.

The winger who has struggled for form in the past couple of weeks, lashed onto Ceaser Manzoki’s flicked header before dinking the ball over Gaddafi goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi to put the visitors ahead.

After seeing the hosts equalize, Kalisa was the first onto Yunus Sibila’s poorly headed clearance before slotting in the Venoms’ second.

Moments later, Bright Anukani scored his first goal for Vipers off a brilliantly struck free-kick after a clumsy high-challenge on Paul Mucurezi just outside the BUL area.

Roberto Oliviera’s side who were once again without star-striker Yunus Ssentamu, created chances this time round unlike in the loss to URA on Saturday.

They could’ve scored more but Mucurezi headed wide from a corner, Disan Galiwango flushed a fierce drive wide while Kalisa shot tamely at Mutebi after he was played through on goal by Anukani.

Anukani got a glorious opportunity to score a fourth but was denied by Mutebi’s out-stretched hand after rounding the custodian in the area.

For Gaddafi, they started brightly, showing no signs of respect for Vipers as they took the game to the visitors in the opening exchanges.

They could have taken the lead inside 10 minutes but James Otim headed Hassan Musana’s cross onto the crossbar.

The hosts then struggled as Vipers upped the tempo and only responded after going down with Buchochera taking advantage of a goal-mouth scramble to bundle home after the visitors failed to deal with Musana’s corner.

After the break, Peter Onen’s side resorted to set plays as a form of forging a way back but that would not be the case as they were subjected to a second home loss of the season.

Victory takes Vipers into second with 16 points from seven games while Gaddafi remains in 10th with nine points.

In the other game played on Wednesday, KCCA FC defeated BUL FC 3-1 at Lugogo.

In their next fixtures, Vipers SC will host KCCA FC on Sunday, December 05 while Gaddafi are away to Police FC, two days later.

