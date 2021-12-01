Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC vs Vipers SC

Gaddafi Arena

Wednesday, 01-12-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC lost their first game of the season last weekend as they went down 2-0 at home to URA FC.

That was also the first defeat under Brazilian head coach who joined the side before the semi finals of last season’s Uganda Cup on his way to winning it in impressive fashion.

With KCCA looking unstoppable at the moment, Vipers know that they have to bounce back immediately or else risk falling further behind in the title race.

The loss to URA saw them struggle to create chances from open play and it is something they must have worked on during the trainings that have followed since.

Against Gaddafi, they take on one of the sides that were promoted to the top tier last season.

Despite a tough start to life in the top tier, Gaddafi have been improving steadily.

After losing their opening two games, the Jinja based side have gone on a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3).

The two victories in that period have all come at home while the draws were on the road.

Key to that run has been the fact that Peter Onen’s side has been scoring at least a goal in each of those five games.

They will be hoping to pull off a result against the pre-season favourites on Wednesday.

Gaddafi will be without Bakari Magunda and Paul Musamali who are both injured. Loanee Brian Kalumba is ineligible to take part as the visitors are his parent club.

Richard Basangwa, Lawrence Tezikya and Umaru Kyebatala remain long term absentees for Vipers. Yunus Ssentamu returned to training last weekend but not expected to feature. Dan Sserunkuma and Allan Kayiwa have been named in the match-day squad for the first time this season.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

