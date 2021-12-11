Uganda Premier League

Busoga United vs Vipers SC

FUFA Technical Centre

Friday, 11-12-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC continue to find themselves in must win situations and they will have no room for error once again when they take on Busoga United FC on Saturday.

Before a kick of the ball, the Venoms sit nine point off leaders KCCA FC despite playing two games less.

Having been the pre-season favourites, Roberto Oliviera’s know that they can not afford any slip ups or risk falling off the pace early.

They come off a spirited 2-2 draw against the KCCA on Sunday in a match that pushed them to the limits as they had to come from behind twice including a late Bobosi Byaruhanga leveller.

Against Busoga, this is a perfect opportunity as they have taken care of the Students on all their past six match-ups.

For Busoga, they are currently going through a rough patch.

They have lost all of their last three games, conceding eight goals and scoring just once.

They were thumped 5-0 by eternal rivals BUL on Tuesday and that is a not how they would want to rehearse before the Venoms roll into town.

Currently, they sit in 13th with seven points, one above the relegation zone and they are starting to get into desperation mode.

Their home form is also worrying as they are yet to win in their our backyard this campaign, losing twice and drawing the other of their opening three games.

Busoga United will once again miss goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi who had failed to recover from a knock. Stephen Okello, Nicholas Were and Junior Mukisa are all still out nursing injuries. Rashid Mpata has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Vipers welcome back star-striker Yunus Ssentamu who has missed the last three games through injury. However, Milton Karisa is currently suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. Richard Basangwa, Lawrence Tezikya and Umar Kyebatala are long-term absentees.

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides since October 2016. In the past 11 meetings, Vipers have been dominant, winning eight, losing just once and drawing the other two. Vipers are currently on a six-game winning run against Busoga United. The last time they failed to beat Busoga was in the 2-2 draw back in October 2018. Busoga’s only victory over the Venoms dates back to March 2017 in their first home game against Vipers. Last season, the Venoms took six points off the Students including three in the reverse fixture at Njeru which ended in a 2-1 victory.

