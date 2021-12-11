Uganda Premier League

URA FC vs Express FC

Arena of Visions

Friday, 11-12-2021 @3pm

URA have performed below expectations so far and currently occupy 9th with just 12 points from seven games.

However they have not tasted defeat in their last five, winning twice and drawing the other three.

Coming off a 2-2 draw away to Villa, the Tax Collectors have failed to win a game since their 2-0 defeat of Vipers SC on match-day 7.

Unlike in the first few games, they have looked more organized defensively of late and will be confident of getting a decent result over Express.

However, Express are currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run, winning four and drawing the other three.

The recent run of form is a welcome sight for the Red Eagles faithful who had to endure two losses in their opening two games.

However, this has left them 11 points behind leaders KCCA FC and their hopes of defending the title they won last season are slowly starting to fade.

Key to their issues has been the injuries to several key players, forcing head coach Wasswa Bbosa to consistently tinker with his selection which was not the case.

They will once again be without a couple of first-team players on Friday but they hope to get the job done.

URA FC will welcome back the trio of Alionzi Nafian, Joackim Ojera and Patrick Mbowa. Captain Shafiq Kagimu misses his second successive game through injury. Hannington Ssebwalunyo also misses out along with longterm absentee Jackson Nunda.

Express will continue to be without the injured Enock Walusimbi, Abel Etrude and Arthur Kiggundu. Enock Ssebagala serves the last of his two-match suspension so he misses out too. Midfielder Daniel Shabena has recovered from illness and he is expected to feature on Saturday.

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides since September 2010. In the previous 24 meetings, URA have won eight, Express five with the other 11 all ending in draws. Express head into the game unbeaten in the last four matches against URA, winning three and drawing the other. URA’s last victory over Express dates back to February 2020 in a 2-1 away win. The reverse League fixture last season saw Express triumph 1-0.

