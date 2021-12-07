Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, December 07

-Express FC 2-0 Mbarara City FC

-BUL FC 5-0 Busoga United

-SC Villa 2-2 URA FC

-Police FC 2-2 Gaddafi FC

-Onduparaka FC 1-1 Wakiso Giants FC

The Uganda Premier League match-day 9 continued with five games played on Tuesday, December 07.

At Wankulukuku, Express FC just about took care of Mbarara City FC 2-0.

Eric Kambale opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Ronald Otti fouled Raymond Walugembe in the area.

Godfrey Lwesibawa scored Express’ second four minutes from time, volleying home from outside the box.

At Bugembe, BUL FC thumped Busoga United 5-0 in the latest Jinja derby.

Ibrahim Nsimbe scored a hat-trick while Musa Esenu and Richard Wandyaka each netted once.

This is BUL’s second victory over Busoga in the last five meetings.

At Njeru, SC Villa and URA playedout a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Villa were fast out of the blocks and Saddam Masereka handed them the lead inside three minutes.

Vianne Ssekajugo equalized on 14 minutes but Travis Mutyaba restored the Jogoos lead just before halftime.

With two minutes of the 90 to play, Cromwel Rwothomio headed off Moses Sseruyidde’s corner to draw URA level, once again.

At Lugogo, Police continued their search for a first victory of the season as they drew 2-2 with Gaddafi FC.

Off-season signing Amos Kirya put the visitors ahead on 34 minutes before Juma Balinya equalized with 21 minutes to play.

Hassan Musana dispatched a penalty to restore the visitors lead but substitute Herman Waswa had the last say as he netted to see Police take a third point from their last three games.

In Arua, Onduparaka were pegged back to draw 1-1 at home to Wakiso Giants.

Ahmed Amayo gave the hosts a first half lead before Joshua Lubwama responded with a free kick to draw the Purple Sharks level.

The other match-day 9 fixtures played on Sunday saw Vipers SC draw 2-2 with leaders KCCA FC, Arua Hill SC eased past Tooro United 3-1 while UPDF FC edged Bright Stars FC 2-1

Related