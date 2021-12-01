Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs BUL FC

Omondi Stadium

Wednesday, 01-12-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will be out to preserve their unbeaten start to the season when they host BUL FC on Wednesday, December 01.

Morley Byekwaso’s side sit top of the Uganda Premier League log with 19 points from their opening seven games.

The Kasasiro Boys have won six and drawn the other in what has been a brilliant start to the campaign, so far.

However, the have had to grind out results in their last three games, drawing 1-1 away to Bright Stars, coming from a goal down to take care of UPDF FC and edging Arua Hill SC 1-0.

The last few games have brought the best out of KCCA in terms of character and head coach Morley Byekwaso will hope for more of the same against what promises to be a tricky customer in BUL.

For BUL, they will also hope to continue their fine start to the season.

Alex Isabirye’s side has started the campaign well, losing just once in their opening seven games.

Four victories and two draw from their other six games have seen them sit in 3rd spot.

They have a chance to move back into second if they beat KCCA, something that is easier said than done.

Denis Iguma returns from a one-game suspension for KCCA. Brian Kayanja, Emmanuel Wasswa and Peter Magambo are all still out. Brian Majwega will miss the game due to a knee injury. Brian Aheebwa and Samson Kigozi have knocks and are also ruled out. Julius Poloto picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Arua Hill and will sit this one out.

BUL have only two injury concerns with Ambrose Kirya and Hamis Tibita both currently out injured.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides since October 2011.

In the previous 19 meetings, KCCA have won 10, BUL four with the other five all ending in draws.

This fixture has not produced a draw in any of the last 11 matches.

BUL have not won away to KCCA since the 1-0 victory in March 2016. During that period, KCCA have won all their four home games against the Eastern Giants.

Last season, the two sides split their meetings with KCCA winning the reverse fixture at Lugogo 3-0.

