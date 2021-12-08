The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) panel of National Selectors has named the final squad of 15 players that will represent Uganda at the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The global showpiece will take place in West Indies next year from January 14 to February 05.

Uganda won the ICC U-19 World Cup Africa Qualifier last September in Rwanda after overturning a huge Net-Run-Rate on the final day against Tanzania to earn a right to represent the continent.

They will be making their third appearance at the tournament following their debut in 2004 and subsequent showing at the 2006 editions in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively.

The World Cup in West Indies have Uganda in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland.

There are no surprises in the final 15. All the 14 players who were part of the victorious side in Rwanda have made the squad, with off-spinning all-rounder Edwin Nuwagaba the only new addition. Nuwagaba is the young brother to Cricket Cranes batsman Zephaniah Arinaitwe.

Pascal Murungi has maintained the captaincy of this side with Ismail Munir also retaining the vice-captaincy role.

The squad has been preparing since November 1st under coach Ivan Thawithemwira and his assistant Robinson Turinawe.

Thawithemwira is confident the boys will make Uganda proud in the West Indies.

“We have selected a well-balanced side that we are sure will deliver the results and make Ugandans proud. We have tried to be consistent with the selection to give more opportunity to the group we were with in Rwanda.” Thawithemwire said.

The team will leave for the Caribbean on January 1st. They’re expected to arrive in the West Indies on January 3rd and will play two warm up games against Sri Lanka and Scotland before they take on Ireland on January 15th in their first game followed by South Africa on January 17th and finish the group stage against India on January 18th.

Uganda U19 ICC World Cup squad

Pascal Murungi (Captain), Munir Ismail (Vice-Captain), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

