Giallorossi manager Jose Mourinho will be coming up against his former team, and the battle of wits between him and counterpart Simone Inzaghi will be a fascinating element of this match.

Roma striker Tammy Abraham says that Mourinho has added a new element to his game: “Just to be a monster really!” explained the English attacker.

“I think one of the things he said was I was too much of a nice player and that you have to show that aggressiveness as you’re getting older as a striker. It’s not always about being nice on the pitch. You need that character, you need that presence to frighten defenders and I think that’s something I’m learning and getting better at.”

Inzaghi, meanwhile, is calling for more ruthlessness from his charges, as they look to keep themselves in the title race amidst the fierce pace set by cross-town rivals AC Milan and Napoli.

“I want to see us take our opportunities, be more clinical in the final third,” said the Inter boss. “We cannot afford to give our opponents chances to stay in the game. This takes time, but we will continue to work on it.”

Key players

Tammy Abraham – The former Chelsea striker has made a fine impression in his first few months with Roma, and although he has not been prolific as yet, he provides an attacking focal point and selflessly allows others to thrive around him.

Hakan Calhanoglu – The former AC Milan playmaker has quickly become a favourite for Inter, with his passing, movement and drive adding an extra dimension to their play. He will hope to dictate terms in the ‘Eternal City’ on Saturday evening.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Roma and Inter have met in 74 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. The Nerazzurri have claimed 29 wins compared to 20 for the Giallorossi, while 25 games have been drawn.

Inter took four points off Roma in the teams’ Serie A meetings last season, drawing 1-1 in Rome in January 2021, before a 3-1 home win in Milan in May of the same year. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last six matches against the Giallorossi.

Battles to watch

Jose Mourinho v Simone Inzaghi – Two crafty coaches who will feel their tactics and man management can make the difference over 90 minutes. Mourinho has the upper hand in terms of experience and achievements, but Inzaghi is a rising force who is hungry to prove himself.

Jordan Veretout v Marcelo Brozovic – Two underrated midfielders who are absolutely key to their team’s tempo and rhythm, Veretout and Brozovic will battle for dominance in the ‘engine room’ and look to lay the platform for success.

Rober Ibanez v Ivan Perisic – Roma’s versatile Brazilian is likely to be given the job of shadowing Inter’s Croatian attacker. Ibanez will need to keep a close eye on Perisic’s ability to drift into half spaces and link with his centre-forward.

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Roma welcome Internazionale to the Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Saturday 4 December 2021.

