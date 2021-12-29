Uganda Premier League

Police FC 5-0 Bright Stars FC

Omondi Stadium

Wednesday, 29-12-2021

A rampant Police FC side eased past Bright Stars 5-0 at Lugogo on Wednesday.

The Cops who have now won all their past three games were intent on walking away with all three points from the very first whistle.

After dominating the early exchanges, Tonny Mawejje set up Juma Balinya to hand Abdallah Mubiru’s side the lead inside the opening 12 minutes.

It was soon 2-0 with Muwadda Mawejje on the receiving end of another Mawejje low cross to side-foot home from close range.

After the break, Police continued their onslaught on the visitors’ goal and after Balinya and substitute Herman Wasswa failed to score from good positions, defender Eric Ssenjobe rose highest to node in the third off Ruben Kimera’s corner kick.

Wasswa then chested-in a Ssenjobe cross to make amends from his earlier miss to put Police 4-0 up.

Substitute Emmanuel Mugume completed the thumping with a close finish late in the game.

It was a well deserved victory for the hosts who struggled early in the campaign as they failed to win any of their opening 10 games.

For the Stars, the loss compounded their dismal season and it sees them stay third from bottom with only seven points, five away from safety.

Police climb into 12th with 12 points from their opening 13 games.

In their next fixtures, Police are away to UPDF FC on Tuesday, January 04 while Bright Stars host SC Villa on the same day.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Amos Kirya’s goal was enough for Gaddafi FC to overcome Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.

