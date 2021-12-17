Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs URA FC

Green Light Stadium

Friday, 17-12-2021 @3pm

Onduparaka are currently enduring their worst run of form this campaign.

George Lutalo’s side have not won in their last four games, losing twice and drawing the other two.

They are coming off a disheartening 2-3 loss away to Mbarara City FC in a game they led 2-0.

The biggest problem for the Caterpillars has been their inability to shut out opponents. In their opening 10 games, they have conceded in nine, keeping just a single clean-sheet.

Against URA, they take on a side that is hungry for victory.

Since their 2-0 victory away to Vipers last month, the Tax Collectors have gone on to draw all of their subsequent three games.

The latest was a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Express FC in a game that URA did not do enough to try and win.

Injuries have been a concern for Sam Timbe’s side as several key players have been in and out but they will want to put that all at the back of their minds to try and earn maximum points in Arua.

Onduparaka are sweating over the fitness of duo Ahmed Amayo and Dudu Ramathan who will be subjected to a late fitness test. The Okello duo of Isaac and Ivan have both recovered from knocks and should be able to feature. Mansoor Safi is also back from injury. However, Rashid Agau and Mathais Muwanga will continue to be out.

URA have been boosted by the return of winger Joackim Ojera who has missed the last couple of games through injury. Captain Shafiq Kagimu will be a game-time decision after returning to full training at the start of the week. Hannington Ssebwalunyo is a major doubt after missing the draw with Express last week. Jackson Nunda is a long-term absentee.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2016. In the previous nine meetings, URA have been dominant winning five, losing once and drawing the other four. The Tax Collectors have never lost away to Onduparaka (W2 D3). All the two victories they have enjoyed away to the Caterpillars have come in their last two travels to Arua. URA are currently on s six-game unbeaten run against Onduparaka (W4 D2). Both of the two draws in that run have ended 0-0. Last season, URA defeated Onduparaka twice in the league including a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

Related