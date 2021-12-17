Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Friday, 17-12-2021 @3pm

Wakiso Giants have proved that a change in coaching can indeed be a catalyst to a decent run of form.

Since Alex Gitta took over from Douglas Bamweyana after two match-days, the Purple Sharks have been is scintillating form.

They have gone on to win six of their eight games under Gitta, drawing once and losing the other. The only defeat they have suffered came away to defending champions Express FC in a game that they were unlucky not to take anything from.

Wakiso who were known for their poor defending have been just about okay lately while scoring the goals.

They however had to grind out a 1-0 victory at home to UPDF FC last weekend.

Against Mbarara, they take on a side that is usually hard to beat at home.

In the five games the Ankole Lions have played at Kakyeka, they have won four and lost the other.

Mbarara will feel confident they can continue their fine home run against the Wakiso on Friday.

However, the fact that their defence looks leaky will be a concern for the Hussein Mbalangu coached side.

Mbarara City will be without striker Jude Ssemugabi who is injured. Makueth Wol also continues to miss out through injury. Left-back Jasper Aheebwa has returned from injury and should be available for selection.

Wakiso Giants defender Edward Satulo is still serving a three-match ban for violent play so he is definitely out. Ivan Bogere has a stomach upset and he is not expected to feature. Pius Kaggwa is also out due to fitness concerns.

This will be the 5th meeting between the two sides since October 2019. In the first four meetings, either side has won twice with no draws recorded between the two sides. The first two meetings between the two sides both produced home victories while the latest two have witnessed away triumphs. The two side split their matches last season with Wakiso Giants winning the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kakyeka.

Related

Continue Reading