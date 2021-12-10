Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 3-1 Police FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 10-12-2021

KCCA FC fought back from a goal down to take care of Police FC 3-1 on Friday.

The Kasasiro Boys who were missing up to 12 first-team players got off to the worst possible start as Juma Balinya converted from the spot after Tonny Mawejje had been fouled in the area by Samson Kigozi inside the opening four minutes.

The response came on 18 minutes through Davis Kasirye who headed home Samson Kigozi’s cross.

Eight minutes later, the hosts flipped the game on its head as Charles Lwanga poked in a lose ball after Police custodian Tom Ikara failed to hold onto Brian Majwega’s shot.

Police who are yet to register a victory this season pressed for a leveller in the second half but their efforts were proving fruitless.

With four minutes to play, Mato Rogers put the game to bed, slotting past Ikara after a defence splitting pass by substitute Andrew Kawooya.

The result means KCCA move further clear at the top with 26 points from 10 games.

For Police, they stay rooted at the foot of the log on three points.

In their next fixtures, KCCA are away to SC Villa on Saturday, December 18 while Police host Bright Stars on the same day.

The other games played on Friday saw Bright Stars and Arua Hill SC draw 0-0, SC Villa were defeated 2-1 away to Gaddafi FC while BUL took care of Tooro United 3-1.

