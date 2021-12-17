Uganda Premier League

BUL FC vs Bright Stars FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Friday, 17-12-2021 @3pm

BUL have gotten off to a flying start this campaign and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Eastern Giants have won six of their opening 10 games losing just twice and drawing as many.

Currently they sit third on the log with 20 points, level with second-placed Vipers and six adrift of leaders KCCA FC.

The two defeats have come against two of the big boys in Express FC and KCCA FC. This is an indicator that Alex Isabirye’s side is picking points from the games they are supposed to.

Despite trailing 1-0 to Tooro United in their last game, BUL powered back to with the contest 3-1.

The result means that they have scored eight goals in their last two games having also humiliated rivals Busoga United 5-0 on match-day nine.

BUL will be hoping their decent run of form continues against a Bright Stars side that has struggled so far.

The Stars who finished 5th last season are currently in 14th with just six points and have managed a single victory.

The change in coaching as Simon Peter Mugerwa replaced Baker Mbowa has not brought about the much needed change in fortunes.

Despite the return of striker Nelson Ssenkatuka before the season started, Bright Stars are no longer scoring goals and that has been their main undoing.

They have scored a league second lowest of six goals whilst conceding twice as many at the other end.

It will be interesting to see how they perform against a good BUL side that is aiming higher than usual, this season.

BUL welcomes back captain George Kasonko who missed the last game due to national team engagements. They will continue to be without long-term absentees Ambrose Kirya and Hamis Tibita.

Bright Stars will be without Emmanuel Loki who is out with injury. Augustine Kacancu has returned and should feature on Friday. Onek Alfred, Simon Ssemayange and Jamil Nvule have also returned from injury and should be fit to play.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2013. In the first 16 meetings, Bright Stars have won seven, BUL three with the other six all ending in draws. Bright Stars come into the game having lost only one of their last eight games against BUL (W5 D2). The loss to BUL in that period came in a 2-0 defeat at Kavumba last season. BUL have not defeated Bright Stars at home in their last four match-ups (D1 L3). Last season, the two sides split their meetings with Bright Stars winning the reverse fixture in Bugembe 1-0.

