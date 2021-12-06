KAMPALA — Airtel Uganda the Smartphone Network with the widest 4G network has today in partnership with FUFA held the 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The annual awards are dedicated at celebrating the best and most outstanding football players across the country while recognizing their achievements on and off the pitch.The awards were graced by the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Oulanyah, as the Chief Guest.

While making his remarks at the award ceremony, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “We are pleased to see that the Airtel Rising Stars of 2015 have today rising, against many challenges to be crowned the Best Football players.

The commitment and the investment we made in the Airtel Rising Stars Program is truly bearing fruit. Bobosi Byaruhanga joined the program in Kable in 2015 while Fauzia joined in the Kampala region.”

According to Manoj, the Airtel Rising Stars program, has registred great success stories of talented boys and girls between the age of 13 and 17 years who have been scouted to join the local league, Uganda National team and football clubs all over the world, which program has produced admired players like Farouk Miya, Kezron Kizito, among many others.

He added that, “This year, Airtel Uganda contributed a sum of Ushs. 100 million towards the Awards, and we believe the contribution has greatly supported with the organization of the awards and the success of this evening in general.”

A total of 13 categories were awarded at the 2021 Airtel-FUFA Awards including; Airtel FUFA Male Player of the Year won by Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Airtel – FUFA Female Player of the Year bagged by Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens) who both went through the Airtel rising stars tournament. Other categories that were celebrated are; Airtel -FUFA President Award – Mark Ssali, Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year – Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence BSC), Airtel – FUFA Coach of the Year (Men) won by Wasswa Bbosa (Express FC) among others.

The Male player and Female player of the year took home an accolade, a cash reward of Ushs. 1 million each and a brand new Subaru Impreza each.

Eng. Moses Magogo, FUFA President noted, “Toady we are pleased to have succefully held the 6th edition of the Airtel – FUFA Awards which have produced memorable moments for Ugandan sports men in the football field.”

“The awards have over the years proven to be a turning point for many sports men and women who have won and continue to win different rewards, which tradition inspires resilience, determination and hardwork towards attaining the best on and off the pitch in Ugandas football scene.” Magogo revealed.

“Airtel has proudly supported FUFA awrds for the past six years, from 2015, and we pledge to continue to support the development and celebration of football in all of its forms, both locally and globally. As a company, we strive for quality and to provide unforgettable experiences for our customers at every touchpoint, that is; Through our products and services, our trade channels, CSR, sponsorships among others” Murali concluded.

Related