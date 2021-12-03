FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers – Third Round

Uganda vs South Africa

St. Mary’s Stadium

Friday, 03-12-2021 @4pm

Uganda’s U20 Women’s Football National team will be hoping to register a decent first leg advantage when they take on South Africa at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Friday, December 03.

The two nations are meeting in the third round of qualification for a place in the fourth round.

There is a lot of optimism in the Ugandan camp as many believe the team has what it takes to make it to the global showpiece.

Under head coach Ayub Khalifan, the team has been in camp for the last couple of weeks at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

They shifted base earlier this week and held several training sessions at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende including the final session on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, Khalifan says the team is ready for the contest.

“I believe we have had enough time to prepare and get ready for this game. Khalifan said in his pre-match interview.

“We have tried to address our weaknesses and I’m confident we shall get a good result.

“We faced them (South Africa) at COSAFA U17 Championship two years ago and we have tried to make analysis of the challenge us back then.

“I know they are a good side but we have the ability to overcome them.”

Uganda will be without midfielder Shamirah Nalugya who is currently injured and has not been part of camp.

To reach this stage, Uganda blitzed past Kenya 10-3 on aggregate in the second round. Khalifan’s side won 7-2 in Nairobi before getting the jobe done with a 3-2 victory at Kitende.

For South Africa, they eliminated Mozambique 4-2 on aggregate. They won the first leg 1-0 away from home before winning 3-2 in the second leg.

The second leg between Uganda and South Africa will be played between 16th and 18th of this month in Pretoria.

The winner of this tie wil take on either Zambia and Ghana in the fourth round.

