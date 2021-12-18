FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers – Second Round

South Africa 0-0 Uganda (Agg: 0-1)

Dobsonville Stadium

Friday, December 17

The Uganda U20 Women’s national team held on to their first leg advantage to ensure safe passage to the next round of qualification.

Ayub Khalifan’s side that won 1-0 at Kitende a couple of weeks ago managed a 0-0 draw away to their South African compatriots to win the second round tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Hadijah Nandago scored the goal in the first leg, one that proved to be the most important in the tie.

Uganda will now meet the winner between Ghana and Zambia who play their return leg in Accra on Saturday. The first leg ended 0-0 in Lusaka.

Kiyingi was full praise for his charges, indicating they played according to script and hopes that the World Cup dream will be realized.

”I am so happy that we have managed to eliminate South Africa. Kiyingi said in his post-match interview.

“I thank my players for the commitment showed today and making sure we pick a good result.

“We only hope to keep the same attitude in the next round and achieve our ultimate target of qualifying for the World Cup.”

The team will fly back to the country on Saturday afternoon aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

