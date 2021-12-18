Uganda Premier League

Friday, December 17

-Express FC 1-0 Gaddafi FC

-Onduparaka FC 1-1 URA FC

-BUL FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

-Mbarara City FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Uganda Premier League defending champions Express FC continued their current unbeaten run with a slender 1-0 victory over Gaddafi FC.

Eric Kambale scored the only goal on 41 minutes, heading home off Sadiq Ssekyembe’s corner kick.

Victory takes the Red Eagles who have not lost in their last nine games, into 5th on the standings with 19 points.

For Gaddafi, they stay in 10th with 13 points from 10 games.

In Arua, URA FC registered their fourth successive draw as they drew 1-1 away to Onduparaka FC.

Shaban Mohammad gave the hosts a first half lead after converting from close range.

The Tax Collectors equalized in the second half through Najib Fesali who connected neatly with Shafiq Kagimu’s cross.

The result means URA stay in 8th spot with 14 points, three ahead of Onduparaka who sit in 11th.

At Kakyeka, Mbarara City were held to a goalless draw by Wakiso Giants FC.

The match which was fiercely contested witnessed a handful of chances created by either side.

Draw leaves Wakiso in 4th with 20 points while Mbarara are 9th on 14 points.

In Bugembe, BUL FC missed a first half penalty as they drew 0-0 at home to Bright Stars FC.

After a handball in the area, Simon Tamale showcased good reflexes to save the result kick.

Richard Wandyaka had a glorious opportunity to win the contest for the hosts but missed from close range, in the second half.

Despite the draw, BUL climbs into second on 21 points while Bright Stars move to 13th with 7 points.

