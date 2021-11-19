Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC 3-0 Tooro United FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Friday, 19-11-2021

Titus Ssematimba continues his brilliant scoring start to life as a Purple Shark as he scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Tooro United on Friday.

The former Masaza Cup graduate poked home from close range after neat interplay with Ivan Bogere to open the scoring inside the opening minute.

He then fired in from inside the area after collecting from Matsiko Grant to hand Wakiso a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Ssematimba could’ve completed his hat-trick early in the second half but shot tamely at Kenneth Lukyamuzi after pouncing onto a lose ball in the area.

Ivan Bogere netted from the spot after Posiano Segonja handled Grant’s cross in the area to Cup a fine display by Alex Gitta’s side who have now won four games on the trot.

The Purple Sharks could have scored more but Frank Ssebufu forced a superb save from Lukyamuzi, Bogere poked and effort wide while substitute Sharif Kimbowa poorly fired wide after lashing onto Tom Masiko’s well weighted pass-behind the Tooro backline.

The visitors who saw their entire coaching team forced off the technical bench due to lack of bench permits, struggled to cope with the dominant Wakiso side throughout the afternoon.

However, they had chances of their own and Marvin Oshaba twice forced Derrick Emukule into decent point-blank saves, Gerrald Lubanjwa fired an effort onto the upright while Denis Ojera headed over while unmarked in the area.

The victory takes Wakiso to 12 points into 3rd while defeat sees Tooro United stay in 12th spot with 4 points.

In their next fixtures, Wakiso are away to defending champions Express FC on Friday, November 26 while Tooro travel to Kavumba Recreation Grounds to face winless Bright Stars on the same day.

In the other games played on Friday, Vipers defeated Mbarara City 2-0, KCCA cane from a goal down to overcome UPDF FC 2-1, Gaddafi edged Arua Hill SC 1-0 while Busoga United drew 0-0 with Bright Stars FC.

