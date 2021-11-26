Uganda Premier League

SC Villa vs Onduparaka FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Friday, 26-11-2021 @3pm

SC Villa will resume their hunt for a second victory of the campaign when they host Onduparaka FC on Friday.

The Jogoos who opened the season with a 1-0 defeat of Police FC have not won another game since.

They lost to Wakiso Giants 3-1, drew 0-0 at Express FC and also went down to BUL 2-1.

Villa have endured mixed performances as they looked good in one game while poor in the other.

After impressing in the drew with Express, slot was expected of them in their first game back at Njeru but they could not get going until Isaac Ogwang’s late consolation.

Against Onduparaka, they take on a side that must be high on confidence going I to Friday.

The Caterpillars who have posted mixed results so far this campaign start the day in 6th spot with 8 points.

They are coming off a last-gasp victory at home to Police FC, their second of the season.

It is difficult to anticipate which Onduparaka will turn out but if it is anything close to the one that beat Police, then it will be one hell of a contest against the youthful Jogoos.

SC Villa are expected to be without the injured Ali Bayo who was stretchered off in the loss to BUL. Oscar Mawa starts his three-match ban so he is also unavailable. Charles Baale, Abdallah Ssekandi and Isma Mugulusi are all long-term absentees.

Onduparaka welcome back captain Shaban Muhammad who missed the win over Police due to suspension. Rashid Agau is out injured and not part of the team that made the trip to Kampala.

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides since October 2016. In the previous 12 meetings, Villa have won seven while Onduparaka have triumphed on four occasions with the other being a draw. Villa are unbeaten in their past three home games against Onduparaka (W2 D1). The Caterpillars have only ever won once away to Villa (D1 L4). That victory came in a 1-0 triumph back in April 2018. Last season, Onduparaka took four points off the Jogoos including a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Related