Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs Onduparaka FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday, 02-11-2021 @3pm

It will be an emotional return to the St. Mary’s Stadium for Shaban Mohammad when he leads Onduparaka FC against his former side Vipers SC.

The 18 months the striker spent at Kitende were tough as he played in only eight games.

A single goal later, he opted to return to his native-Arua and signed for the club that ushered him to top-flight football in Onduparaka.

After four games, Shaban is yet to find the back of the net and he will hope to do exactly that at a ground he once termed as home.

Despite Shaban’s slow start to live back at Onduparaka, the team has performed relatively well as they have already gathered five points.

They have drawn with both UPDF FC and Arua Hill SC, defeated Bright Stars and also lost to BUL FC, in their latest encounter.

The defeat to BUL left alot to be desired and they will be hoping to find solace at Kitende.

What awaits Onduparaka on Tuesday is without a doubt their biggest challenge so far.

They come up against a side that is scoring lots of goals and yet to lose a game.

Back to back victories against Police FC and Wakiso Giants were followed up with a draw away to Express FC, last week, for the Venoms.

They will feel unlucky to have walked away from Wankulukuku with just a point after a refereeing blunder deprived them of a penalty and a possible Red Card on the side of Express, with the game locked at 1-1.

Despite that, Vipers gave a good account of themselves and finished the contest very much on top.

The sight of the Caterpillars at Kitende is one that is expected to produce all three points for Roberto Oliviera’s side in their quest to win a second League crown in three years.

Vipers captain Halid Lwaliwa returned to full training last week and the defender will be a game-time decision for the technical team. Goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu is their only confirmed absentee through injury.

Onduparaka welcome back the duo of Ivan Okello and Gabriel Matata from respective injuries. Gibson Adinho and Allan Busobozi have also been included in the squad despite fitness concerns. Ahmed Amayo sits out this one as he is on loan from Vipers.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides since 2016. In the past 10 meetings, Vipers have won six, Onduparaka one and the other three have been draws. Vipers are currently on a nine game unbeaten run against Onduparaka (W5 D4). The only time Vipers lost to Onduparaka was in a 1-0 defeat in the two sides’ very first SUPL clash. Vipers come into the contest having won all their past two matches against Onduparaka including the 1-0 victory over the Caterpillars in the reverse fixture, last season.

The other games on Tuesday @3pm

-Bright Stars FC vs KCCA FC

-Police FC vs Express FC

-Arua Hill SC vs URA FC

-BUL FC vs Mbarara City FC

-UPDF FC vs Gaddafi FC

