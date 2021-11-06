Uganda Premier League

UPDF FC vs Mbarara City FC

Bombo Military Barracks Stadium

Saturday, November 6 @3pm

UPDF FC and Mbarara City FC will face off at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium on Saturday in a fixture that was cancelled last month.

The two sides were slated to face off on October 26 but heavy downpours in Bombo which left the pitch waterlogged deemed the pitch unplayable.

Not a lot has changed since with either side playing to more games since.

UPDF have lost to URA FC and also drawn at home to Gaddafi FC. For Mbarara City, they have since gone on to beat Arua Hill SC and suffered defeat away to BUL FC.

UPDF will be hoping to maintain their home unbeaten start to the season.

Despite struggling on the road, picking just a single point from a possible six, Brian Ssenyondo’s side has won one and drawn the other in Bombo.

The draw came in their last game, throwing away a 2-0 lead and missing a late penalty to allow Gaddafi steal a point.

For Mbarara, it has so far been a case of doing all their business at home.

Hussein Mbalangu’s side have won all their two games in Kakyeka and also lost both on their travels.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss away to BUL and will be hoping to pick their maiden point(s) on away from home.

UPDF continue to be without the suspended Ivan Ahimbisibwe who is serving his final game. Ezekiel Katende and Brian Bwete also miss out through injury. The good news for UPDF is that Simon Mbazira has recovered from injury and expected to feature.

Mbarara City are without left-back Jasper Ahebwa who is serving a three-match suspension for violent play. Aside from Ahebwa, Mbarara have a near ti full strength squad.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides since 2017. In the past three meetings, UPDF have won two and lost the other. This fixture is yet to witness an away victory or a draw with all three wins going to the home side. Last season, UPDF defeated Mbarara City in the reverse fixture before the second game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

