2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda vs Kenya

St. Mary’s Stadium

Thursday, 11-11-2021 @4pm

Uganda will be hoping to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive when they take on Kenya at the St. Mary’s stadium on Thursday, November 11.

The Cranes currently sits second in group E on eight points, two behind leaders Mali who take on bottom-placed Rwanda on the same day.

The Cranes will need to win the contest as a draw or a loss coupled with Mali defeating Rwanda, will end their dreams of qualifying for a first-ever World Cup.

The contest against the Harambe Stars will not be easy like it has proved in the past.

Despite the visitors playing only for pride as they have already been eliminated, Kenya always tends to reserve the best for Ugands and they will be expected to put up a strong fight, once again.

However, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side come into the contest oozing with confidence after picking up back-to-back victories on match-day three and four.

The Cranes won 1-0, twice, against Rwanda to put their campaign back on track following two goalless draws in their opening two games.

Uganda are clear favourites against a Kenya side that is yet to win a game and one that lost twice to Mali in their past two games.

Uganda continues to be without captain Emmanuel Okwi who was once again not called up for duty. Midfielder Tadeo Lwanga plus left-backs Joseph Ochaya and Mustafa Kizza were also not summoned. Defender Murushid Juuko is yet to pay a FIFA fine for dangerous play and he is also not in the squad. Enock Walusimbi who featured at centre-back in the double header against Rwanda is out injured. Allan Okello who missed the Rwanda double header has however been summoned and expected to play a part in the contest on Thursday.

For Kenya, defenders Joash Onyango and John Okumu as well as forwards Boniface Muchiri and Masud Juma are not part of the team. Lawrence Juma who came off the bench against Mali is likely to start this time round.

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides since January 2009. In the past 11 meetings, Uganda has won four, Kenya one and the other seven have all ended in draws. All the past four fixtures between the two sides have ended in draws. Uganda are currently unbeaten at home to Kenya in the last five fixtures (W3 D2). The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw back in September.

