2021 Africa Netball Championships

Uganda 37-57 South Africa

Windhoek, Namibia

Monday, 15-11-2021

The Uganda Senior Women’s Netball national team, She Cranes, succumbed to their first loss at the on-going African Championships in Windhoek, Namibia on Monday, November 15.

The She Cranes who had won all their opening six games at the continental showpiece, lost 57-37 to defending champions South Africa in what was an eagerly anticipated clash.

As earlier anticipated, the game started in a highly competitive fashion, one that saw South Africa edge the first quarter 13-10.

The highest ranked nation on the continent extended their lead to six goals by the break as they won the second 15-09.

The lead grew further to 11 with the third quarter ending with Uganda trailing 30-42.

The damage was already done heading into the 4th and Uganda looked beaten as the contest ended 37-57.

Speaking after the game, She Cranes captain Stella Oyella said that they did their best win what was a hard match.

“It was a hard game but we tried our level best. Oyella told the Uganda Netball Federation media.

“The Umpires made their own mistakes but that did not stop us from trying our best.

“Now we move on to the next game tomorrow (Tuesday) and we will sit down as a team to see that we get better results.”

Uganda returns to action against Malawi on Tuesday, November 16 at 1pm in what will be their final game at the Championships.

Despite the loss, the She Cranes still occupy second spot on the table after defeating Tanzania, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

For South Africa, victory against Uganda all but hands them the champions having now won their opening seven games.

They will also be in action on Tuesday as they take on Namibia at 11am.

Uganda’s starting lineup against South Africa

Stella Oyella (GS), Irene Eyaru (GA), Norah Lukuuse (WA), Meeme Ruth (C), Lillian Ajio (WD), Joan Nampungu (GD), Shaffie Nalwanja (GK).

