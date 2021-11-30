Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC vs SC Villa

Kakyeka Stadium

Tuesday, 30-11-2021 @3pm

Mbarara City will be looking to end a four-game winless run when they host SC Villa at Kakyeka on Tuesday.

The Ankole Lions who started the campaign with two victories and a loss in their opening three contests have seen their form drop of late.

In their last four games, Hussein Mbalangu’s charges have lost three times and drawn once.

The good thing for them is that the draw came in their latest fixture, drawing 0-0 away to Police FC last weekend.

Their poor run of form coincides with the Ankole Lions’ poor scoring run as they have scored only once in four outings.

Against Villa, they hope the goals can once again go in and hopefully take three points from the contest.

However, Villa will be no push overs as they are in search of successive victories for the first time this season.

The Jogoos who have already lost twice, came from a goal down to defeat Onduparaka FC in their last fixture.

Victory was their second in the campaign having also taken care of Police FC in their opening contest.

The youthful Jogoos are a joy to watch in certain spells of a contest but naivety at times sets in and it will be a concern once again when they make the trip to Kakyeka.

Mbarara welcome back left-back Jasper Ahebwa who has been out for the past three games due to suspension. Makweth Wol is still out injured while youngster Solomon Okello is doing his examinations.

Villa are still without the injured Isma Mugulusi, Charles Bbaale and Allan Nyanzi. Fred Agandu will he a game-time decision. Oscar Mawa is still suspended and will definitely not feature.

This will be the 8th meeting between the two sides since 2017. In the past seven meetings, Villa have the upper hand with four victories, Mbarara have won twice while the other fixture ended in a draw. This fixture is yet to witness an away victory with all six wins going to the home side. The two sides split last season’s meetings with Mbarara City winning 2-1 at Kakyeka. Villa have never failed to score away to Mbarara City, netting once in each of their three visits to Kakyeka.

