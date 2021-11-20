Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs Police FC

Green Light Stadium

Saturday, 20-11-2021 @3pm

Onduparaka got off to a decent start to the campaign but struggled towards the international break.

The Caterpillars who picked up five points from their opening three games went on to lose two on the bounce.

They were beaten 2-0 at home by BUL FC before losing 1-0 away to Vipers SC.

Their biggest issue so far has been the inability to score goals.

In five games, they have scored a joint League low of two goals with one coming in the opening 1-1 draw at home to UPDF FC and the other in the 1-0 victory away to Bright Stars FC.

Despite re-signing Shaban Mohammad in the off-season, the team just can’t put the ball in the back of the net and that has been the catalyst to their recent demise.

For Police, all that could go wrong has done so on the field of play, so far.

The side that is cherished by neutrals currently sits bottom of the log with no points from a possible 15.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side have lost all five of their fixtures so far. They have gone down to Vipers, BUL FC, Wakiso Giants FC, SC Villa and Express FC.

Against Express, they thought they had registered their first point of the campaign only to be undone by George Ssenkaba’s late goal.

However, their last two performances have been inspiring as they have looked the part for huge spells in the contest and will have reasonable confidence that they can pick a decent result in Arua.

Onduparaka will be without the suspended Muhammad Shaban. Rashid Agau also misses out due to injury. New signing Mathais Muwanga is in line to make his debut after signing for the Caterpillars during the international break. Gasper Adriko has overcome injury and he is expected to feature.

Police captain Tonny Mawejje has attained full fitness and expected to start on Saturday. Herman Wasswa and Hassan Muhamud have both not made the trip due to unexplained reasons. Off-season acquisition John Kitanda is in line to make his debut.

This will be the 9th meeting between the two sides since September 2016. In the previous eight meetings, Onduparaka has won six, Police two with no draws registered. Both of Police’s victories have come in the past three games after losing all the opening five contests of this fixture. Onduparaka have won all their four home games against Police since promotion to the top tier in 2016, scoring eight goals and conceding just two. Last season, Police defeated Onduparaka 3-1 at Lugogo in the sides’ only meeting.

