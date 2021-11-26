Uganda Premier League

Arua Hill SC vs KCCA FC

Barifa Stadium

Friday, 26-11-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will hope to preserve their unbeaten start to the season when they travel away to Arua Hill SC on Friday.

Morley Byekwaso’s side sit top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with 16 points from their opening six games.

The Kasasiro Boys have won five and drawn the other in what has been a decent start to the campaign, so far.

However, the have had to grind out results in their last two games, drawing 1-1 away to Bright Stars and coming from a goal down to take care of UPDF FC last weekend.

Against Arua Hill, they will hope they do not fall behind like they have done in the recent couple of games.

For Arua Hill, they are hoping to return to winning ways on Friday.

The Kongolo who have produced some shocking results already, surprisingly lost 1-0 away to Gaddafi last time out.

However, having already defeated Express FC and URA FC, Livingstone Mbabazi’s side will feel confident they can upset the odds once again.

Arua Hill will continue to be without striker Alfred Leku who is suspended. Faizul Ibrahim is also suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. Innocent Maduka is out injured while Ivan Eyam is out with illness.

KCCA will continue to be without Emmanuel Wasswa, Peter Magambo and Brian Kayanja who are all long-term absentees. The rest of the squad is fit for the contest.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Arua Hill have won only two of their first five games in the top flight (D1 L2). At home, Mbabazi’s side are yet to lose in their two outings, winning once and drawing the other. For KCCA, they are currently unbeaten in their last 11 league games (W8 D3). Their last defeat in the league dates back to May in a 2-1 home loss to Vipers SC. Away from home, they are unbeaten in their last eight outings (W4 D4). Their last loss on the road was in a 2-0 defeat at URA FC on April 03.

