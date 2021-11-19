Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 2-1 UPDF FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 19-11-2021

KCCA FC fought from a goal down to beat UPDF FC 2-1 in a StarTimes Uganda Premier League game played at the Omondi stadium on Friday, November 19.

Forward Charles Lwanga came off the bench and scored a late brace as Morely Byekwaso’s side fought back for maximum points.

Forward Frank Yiga had earlier handed the visitors a half time lead, pouncing on Gift Ali’s loss of possession.

KCCA tried to find an instant reply but Davis Kasirye and Sadat Anaku failed to hit the target when presented with decent chances.

The Kasasiros nearly conceded a second before halftime but Benjamin Ochan pulled off a magnificent save to deny Charles Ssebutinde.

Iguma was denied by the woodwork early in the second half as KCCA upped the tempo.

Three minutes to the end of the 90, Lwanga who had replaced Mato Rogers on 67 minutes headed Herbert Achai’s cross past Brian Bwete to pull the hosts level.

A minute into the four added-onto the 90, Lwanga collected from fellow substitute Usama Arafat to flip the game on its head.

After six league games, KCCA FC remain unbeaten with five wins and a draw and they now have 16 points, three ahead of second placed Vipers SC.

In their next encounters, KCCA are away to Arua Hill SC while UPDF host Busoga United FC.

In the other games played on Friday, Vipers beat Mbarara City 2-1, Wakiso Giants FC eased past Tooro United FC 3-0, Gaddafi scrapped to a 1-0 victory over Arua Hill while Busoga United and Bright Stars drew 0-0.

