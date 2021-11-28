NOVEMBER — The Kabaka, His Majesty, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has flagged off the 2021 virtual Airtel, Kabaka Birthday Run at Lubiri in Mengo.

The run attracted over 70,000 participants across the country and in the diaspora.

For the past 7 years, Airtel Uganda has sponsored the Kabaka Birthday run, an annual event to mark the Kabaka’s birthday celebrations.

Purposed at creating awareness towards Fistula and Sickle Cells over the past years, this year’s run just like the previous year was held under the theme “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030”

Commenting about Airtel support towards the Kabaka Run, Airtel Uganda Head of Brand and Communication, Remmie Kisakye revealed that, “Airtel is privileged to be part of the 2021 virtual Airtel, Kabaka Birthday Run.

“This year marks 8years of continued commitment towards Buganda kingdom, a partnership we are proud of because of the positive impact it creates in the communities where we operate. Beyond the run, we have participated in various initiatives like the annual Masaza Football tournament, the Kabaka’s coronation, among other engagements.”

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, while giving his address at the run said, “Kabaka’s birthday was in April, however, we are holding the run today as we continue to create awareness about the fight of HIV/AIDs.

Information based on research is our biggest weapon in this fight, which upholds the UNAIDS mission to eliminate the virus spread by 2030. To achieve this, we must embark on sensitization drives like what we do through initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run.”

“This year, over 70,000 kits were bought by participants across the country and the diaspora, and we greatly appreciate the support from partners like Airtel Uganda among other sponsors, whose contribution has been key in the fight against HIV/AIDS.” noted Owek. Mayiga.

The public was encouraged to participate from their homes and communities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while keeping in line with the Standard Operating Procedures that have been set out by the Ministry of Health.

“In addition to the Corporate Social Responsibilities and contributions we have made to the community, we continue to improve our product and service range, this includes commissioning over 21,000 plus 3G & 4G masts across Uganda, for Ugandans to ably and reliably access the Airtel Network.” Kisakye concluded.

