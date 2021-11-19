Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs UPDF FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 19-11-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on UPDF FC at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday afternoon.

The Kasasiro Boys saw their 100% start to the campaign come to an end as they drew 1-1 away to Bright Stars in their last game before the International break.

Despite gathering a point and preserving their unbeaten start, it is a result that was not welcomed by the Kasasiro Boys faithful and one they will be hoping to put behind them with three points on Friday.

Morley Byekwaso’s side has been perfect at home so far, winning both of their contest.

They have defeated Gaddafi FC 2-1 and also took care of Tooro United 2-0.

However, KCCA comes up against a side that is also performing reasonably well since the start of the season.

UPDF currently occupy 5th spot on the log with eight points from five games.

Their last fixture saw them overcome Mbarara City 1-0 in what was a re-arranged match after the initial contest was called-off because of heavy downpour in Bombo.

The only worry for Brian Ssenyondo’s side will be their away form as they have picked just a single point from their travels so far.

They drew at Onduparaka on opening day before surrendering a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 against URA FC.

Elvis Mwanje has returned to full training but unlikely to feature for KCCA on Friday. Emmanuel Wasswa, Peter Magambo and Brian Kayanja are still out with injuries.

UPDF are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Brian Bwete who recently returned to training and he is expected to be a game-time decision on Friday. Other than Bwete, the Army side take a full-strength side to Lugogo.

This will be just the 4th meeting between the two sides since 2017. KCCA are unbeaten against the Army side in that period (W2 D2). The Kasasiro Boys have also won both of their home fixtures against UPDF, scoring eight goal and conceding just once. Last season, KCCA collected four points off UPDF including three in a 6-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

