Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC vs KCCA FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds

Tuesday, 02-11-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC have been in close to perfect form since the start of the current Uganda Premier League season.

The Kasasiro Boys have won all four of their matches and sit top of the standings with 12 points, five more than second-placed Vipers SC (7).

Some may suggest that Morley Byekwaso’s side is yet to face a ‘real’ test as they have not played any of the top eight sides, from last season.

However, they have gotten the job done every time they have taken to the field.

KCCA have so far scored eight goals (second most in the league) and conceded just once (least in the league)

The football on the pitch might not be as fancy as the Lugogo faithful was used to under Mike Mutebi but after going two years without a League crown, not many will mind.

Byekwaso has led his charges past Wakiso Giants, Gaddafi FC, Busoga United and Tooro United and will be looking for a 5th straight victory when they take on Bright Stars on Tuesday.

The Stars produced a strong second-half display kn their way to finishing 5th last season but things have taken a turn for the worst already.

Baker Mbowa’s side has lost all three games they have played this campaign and even though news coming in from the club suggests that his bosses are very much still behind the technical team, results must start changing for the positive as soon as possible.

The main concern for now is that they are losing to teams they should be beating.

They have lost to Mbarara City, Onduparaka and Gaddafi and judging by last season, those are all winnable fixtures.

Against KCCA, this will be a major test of character for the Stars and if they can somehow grind out a victory, it may as well be one that kick-start their campaign.

Bright Stars have not reported any injury concerns going into the game. Kushida Kazuto has been cleared by the licensing committee and he is in line to make his debut. Meddi Kyeune and Isa Bugembe are yet to secure their licenses so they remain out.

KCCA defender Musa Ramathan has recovered from injury but lacks the fitness to take part in Tuesday’s game. Emmanuel Wasswa, Peter Magambo and Brian Kayanja are all long-term absentees and still out with respective injuries.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides since September 2013. In the previous 16 meetings, KCCA have been dominant, winning 10, Bright Stars two and four draws. However, Bright Stars have won two of the past three matches between the two sides (D0 L1). KCCA heads into the game having won only one of their past three matches away to Bright Stars (D1 L1). Last season, either side who their respective away fixture with KCCA winning 2-1 at Kavumba.

