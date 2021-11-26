Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 26-11-2021 @3pm

StarTimes Uganda Premier League defending champions Express FC will be out for all three points when they host Wakiso Giants FC on Friday.

The Red Eagles have had a shaky start to the season so far, winning just twice in their opening six games.

Having lost twice and drawn as many, Wasswa Bbosa’s side will start the day in 8th spot.

Eight points behind leaders KCCA FC, Express know that they need to start winning games or else risk falling out of the title race early.

Against Wakiso Giants, they take on a side that has been in decent form of late.

The Purple Sharks who lost their opening two games have gone on to win four on the trot.

The 12 points have seen them climb into 4th, three points behind the leaders.

Alex Gitta’s side are currently in the thick of the race for the title and if they can sustain that sort of form, may be they can mount a decent challenge to the status quo.

Express duo of winger Godfrey Lwesibawa and captain Enock Walusimbi have been passed fit and expected to feature on Friday. Left-back Arthur Kiggundu serves his final match through suspension so he misses out. Centre-back Isa Lumu is also suspended after accumulating three bookings.

Wakiso Giants will be without defender Edward Satulo who is suspended due to yellow cards’ accumulation. Captain Hassan Ssenyonjo is still out through injury. Fahad Kawooya who missed the last game through injury has returned and expected to feature. Ibrahim Kasule who got injured last week against Tooro United has also been passed fit for the contest.

This will be just the 3rd meeting between the two sides. Express hold a 100% record in this fixture, winning both of the previous encounters 3-0. Last season, the Red Eagles eased past the Purple Sharks 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Wankulukuku. Express head into the game having lost two of their opening six games (D2 L2). They are yet to win at home this season, losing once and drawing twice in their first three games in Wankulukuku. For Wakiso, they have won four of their opening six games, losing the other two. Away from home, Gitta’s side have won twice and lost the other of their first three games.

Related

Continue Reading