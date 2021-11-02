Uganda Premier League

Police FC vs Express FC

Omondi Stadium

Tuesday, 02-11-2021 @3pm

Express started the season by losing their opening to games and it is a situation that no one could’ve anticipated as they were coming into the campaign as defending champions.

However, the Red Eagles are slowly turning the corner as they have gone on to collect four points from a possible six in their last two games.

After defeating BUL FC 1-0, they held on to draw 2-2 with Uganda Premier League favourites Vipers SC.

The points collected have so far not come in convincing fashion as the win in Jinja was achieved off a unconvincing display and they defended for their lives in the draw with the Venoms.

Express’ last three games have been played with head coach Wasswa Bbosa in the stands as he served a three-match ban for unsporting comments.

Bbosa returns to the dugout on Tuesday and he will hope his loud-self will can inspire his side to a second victory in the campaign.

For Police, all that could go wrong has done so on the field of play, so far.

The side that is cherished by the neutrals currently sits bottom of the log with no points from a possible 12.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side have lost all four of their fixtures so far. They have gone down to Vipers, BUL, Wakiso Giants FC and SC Villa.

Against Villa on Friday, they started well and should have been at least a goal up by half time but somehow the ball could not cross the whitewash, for them.

It is a sort of performance that must have re-ignited some confidence in both the players and technical team and whether that was the case, it remains to be seen.

On Tuesday, they come up against an Express side that is not boosting with enough confidence themselves and Police will be fancying their chances of picking something from the game.

Police FC captain Tonny Mawejje has recovered from an injury he sustained in the loss to Wakiso Giants on match-day three. Johnson Odong who has been out for over six months has also returned. Yusuf Ssozi is the only injury concern for Mubiru’s side as he misses the game.

Express will continue to be without captain Enock Walusimbi who is still out injured. Winger Godfrey Lwesibawa has recovered from injury but not yet fit enough. Abel Etrude who was stretchered off against Vipers returns to the team after shaking off the knock.

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides since October 2010. In the past 23 meetings, Express have won 11, Police six with the other six all ending in draws. Express have a good recent-record against Police, winning four of the past five meetings between the two sides including the penalty shootout victory in the Uganda Cup back in February 2019. The only exception in that period was Police’s 6-1 hammering of the Red Eagles on January 15, 2020. Last season, the two sides met two times with Express winning on both occasions including the 1-0 victory at Lugogo in the reverse fixture.

Related