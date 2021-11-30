Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs Express FC

Green Light Stadium

Tuesday, 29-11-2021 @3pm

Onduparaka FC started the season in decent fashion as they picked five point in three games.

However, that all has disappeared through the window as they have gone on to gather just three out of a possible 12 ever since.

The sole victory came at home to bottom placed Police FC in a game that saw the hosts score deep into additional times.

In their latest fixture, Onduparaka threw away a one-goal lead to lose away to SC Villa. The only positive for the Caterpillars was captain Shaban Muhammad getting his name on the score sheet.

Against Express, they must be concerned as they face a side that has slowly been picking up momentum.

The Red Eagles lost their opening two games of the campaign but have since gone on a five-game unbeaten run.

In that period, they have won three and drawn two, collecting an impressive 11 points.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side are no longer playing the fast-counter attacking game that blew away opponents last season but grinding out results and the Red Eagles faithful would delight with another nervy win away to Onduparaka on Tuesday.

Onduparaka will be without the suspended Rashid Okocha, Jeriko James and Gasper Adriko. Rashid Agau is out with injury. The Caterpillars also have concern over the fitness of Ivan Okello, Dudu Ramathan and Abasi Kateregga who will all be subjected to late fitness tests.

Express are rocked with a host of absentees for the game. Murushid Juuko, Daniel Shabena, George Ssenkaba and Nicholas Kasozi are all down with a fever. Winger Martin Kizza pulled his left hamstring on Saturday and he is out of this one. Vice captain Abel Etrude and Ivan Mayanja are also out with respective injuries. The only good news for the Red Eagles is the return of defenders Isa Lumu and Arthur Kiggundu who both missed the last game through suspension. Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has also returned after an illness kept him out of the win against Wakiso Giants.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides since 2016. In the previous 10 meetings, Onduparaka have won four, Express two with the other four ending in draws. Onduparaka have lost only one game at home to Express (W1 D2). That loss came in a 1-0 defeat in February 2020. Last season, Express took four points of Onduparaka including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Arua.

