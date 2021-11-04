Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Northan Region Select vs Uganda Cranes

Boma Playground, Kitgum

Thursday, November @4pm

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says that the Regional Tour games against to Northern Regions will help the technical team assess players ahead of the upcoming final World Cup qualification games.

Uganda is slated to take on Kenya and Mali in their 5th and 6th matches of group E of the qualifiers.

They host Kenya on November 11the before travelling away to Mali, three days later.

“We are embarking on the preparations for the two final group E matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers at home to Kenya and away to Mali.” Micho told FUFA media.

“The Northern region tour is a further assessment to the local legion of players on the Uganda Cranes team.”

This will be the second Regional tour game for the Cranes having edged Easter Region 1-0 courtesy of Joackim Ojera’s second half goal, last month.

The Northern region select head coach David Achira named his 22 man squad for the game, featuring three players each from both Calvary FC and Ndejje University FC.

The squads

Uganda Cranes

Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), John Revita (KCCA), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte (Arua Hill), Martin Kizza (Express).

Northern Region Select

Francis Onekalit Taina (Ndejje University), Ivan Ocheng (Calvary), Gody Otika (Mbale Heroes), Mathias Anthony Okello (Young Elephants), Jean Diego Wokorach (Ndejje University), Abel Odong (Mbale Garage), Brian Odong (Young Elephants), Kermis Amuku (Credo), Brian Pogba Obedi (Ndejje University), Emmanuel Gary Mwaka (Santos FC, Kitgum), Peter Ouma (Ndejje University), Chrispus Agang (Obasanjo FC), Francis Nyeko Oboma (Santos FC), Erick Ayella (Credo), Rogers Atube (Calvary), Ronald Owiny Ogenga (Calvary), Billy Clinton Ocira (Credo), Innocent Okectwengo (Ilee), Isaac Otto (Unattached), Robert Obaloker (Pager), Gerrald Ochola (Rwotker), Stephen Okot (Credo).

